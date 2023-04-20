All about the state symbols of Mizoram

Mizoram, a picturesque state located in northeast India, is known for its lush greenery and natural beauty. Its name, which means "Mizo-land," reflects the significance of the Mizo people who call this state their home. Bordered by three of India's Seven Sister States and the countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar, Mizoram is the southernmost landlocked state in the region. Once a part of Assam, Mizoram became a Union Territory in 1972 before finally achieving statehood in 1987. Despite its small size, Mizoram has a unique cultural identity and a rich history that has shaped its present. With a population of just over one million people and a predominantly forested landscape, Mizoram is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.