All about the state symbols of Mizoram

Mizoram, a picturesque state located in northeast India, is known for its lush greenery and natural beauty. Its name, which means "Mizo-land," reflects the significance of the Mizo people who call this state their home. Bordered by three of India's Seven Sister States and the countries of Bangladesh and Myanmar, Mizoram is the southernmost landlocked state in the region. Once a part of Assam, Mizoram became a Union Territory in 1972 before finally achieving statehood in 1987. Despite its small size, Mizoram has a unique cultural identity and a rich history that has shaped its present. With a population of just over one million people and a predominantly forested landscape, Mizoram is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered.
State symbols play an important role in defining the cultural identity of a region, and this holds true for Mizoram as well. Mizoram has several state symbols that reflect the state's rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. These state symbols are not just representative of the state's cultural and natural heritage but also have practical significance. For instance, the Serow, as the state animal, has helped to create awareness about the need for wildlife conservation and protection. Similarly, the use of Indian rosewood in traditional craftwork has helped promote sustainable forest management practices.
The state and national motto of Mizoram is "Satyameva Jayate," which translates to "Truth alone triumphs." This phrase symbolizes the state's commitment to honesty, integrity, and justice.
The Mrs. Hume's Pheasant, known as Vavu in the Mizo language, is the state bird of Mizoram, as well as Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. This bird is native to India and is exclusively found in these northeastern states. However, due to habitat loss and decreasing population, the bird has now been classified as "near threatened" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
The state tree of Mizoram is the Ironwood tree, which is locally known as Herhse and Indian Rose Chestnut. The flower of this tree is the state symbol of Tripura. This tree has various medicinal uses, and the locals even use its seeds for lighting during the night.
The red vanda, a type of orchid known as Senhri in the Mizo language, is the state flower of Mizoram. This flower is primarily found in the Himalayan region and is considered an endangered species due to habitat destruction and over-collection.
The Himalayan Serow, also known as Saza in the Mizo language, is the state animal of Mizoram. This species is classified as "vulnerable" on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species due to habitat loss and hunting. The Serow is an important symbol of the state's wildlife and biodiversity, and its protection is essential for maintaining the ecological balance of the region.