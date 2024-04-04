Assam Rifles Pays Tribute To WW2 Veteran Late Subedar Thanseia In Mizoram

The Assam Rifles solemnly honored the late Subedar Thanseia, a distinguished veteran of the Indian Army's Assam regiment, at Tlangnuam in Aizawl. Subedar Thanseia, who passed away at the age of 102 on March 31 in Aizawl after a brief illness, was remembered for his remarkable military career spanning 28 years.
"Upon retiring, Thanseia worked as Tlangnuam Village Council President. He also actively participated in veteran affairs and educational initiatives for his locality. He was felicitated for his efforts by Assam Rifles during the ESM Rally at Aizawl in 2022," stated the official press release of Assam Rifles.
In a gesture of respect, Assam Rifles laid wreaths on behalf of Director General Assam Rifles and paid tribute to the braveheart.
The family held a prayer ceremony on April 3, attended by ex-servicemen and serving soldiers of the Assam Rifles, who gathered to pray for the departed soul.
According to the Ministry of Defence's official release, Subedar Thanseia hailed from Mizoram and played a significant role in establishing the legacy of the 1st Assam Regiment during their critical deployment at Jessami. His actions at the Battle of Kohima contributed to a pivotal victory for the Allied forces, marking a turning point in the conflict in the East.
"Throughout his service, Subedar Thanseia demonstrated a commitment to the nation that went beyond the call of duty, earning him a revered place in the annals of India's military history," stated the press release.
Subedar Thanseia's legacy was honored by an overwhelming turnout from the Army and civil fraternities during the tribute, with comrades from the Assam Regiment coming together to pay their respects.
His memory serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by soldiers in the quest for peace and freedom, leaving an indelible mark on the Indian Army, the Assam Regiment, and the people of the North East.
"In remembrance of Subedar Thanseia, we are reminded of the courage and determination of those who have served before us, their stories shaping the foundation of our present and future," concluded the release.