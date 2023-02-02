Assam Rifles Seize Foreign Cigarettes Worth Over Rs 1 cr In Mizoram

In yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 77 Cases of Foreign-origin cigarettes worth Rs 1.155 Crore near Melbuk Xg at Zokhawthar on Wednesday, according to an official statement.

The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar based on specific information under Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The approximate cost of the recovered Foreign Origin Cigarette is 1.155 Crore, informed the officials.

The seized consignment was handed over to Customs Department, LCS Zokhawthar on Wednesday for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal items is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast', have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram, the official statement read.

Last month, in a joint operation with the Customs department, Assam Rifles recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 1.57 crore from Mizoram's Tlangsam village.

The operations were carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and the customs department Champhai based on specific information. The Assam Rifles team recovered the items which were dumped in General Area Tlangsam village and on Zokhawthar Melbuk Road, Champhai district.

(With Inputs from ANI)