Congress is Bye-Word for Corruption & Incompetence: Rajnath Singh in Mizoram

Further, Singh also slammed the Congress and said that the Northeast has developed rapidly after the Modi-led NDA Government came to power.

He said, “When there was the Congress rule in Delhi, Mizoram and the North Eastern states were not only far by distance but they were also distant from our hearts. The North East has developed rapidly after the Modi-led NDA government came to power. I have been visiting the North Eastern states for the last 20 years. There had been a major problem of connectivity in this area. It was not easy to reach the capitals of the states in the North East. There was no direct route. Today every North Eastern state has direct connectivity with Delhi because every state has been connected with an airport. In 2014, there were 8 airports and 1 waterway, in the North East, now there are 17 airports and 18 waterways."