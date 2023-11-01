Congress is Bye-Word for Corruption & Incompetence: Rajnath Singh in Mizoram

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who is campaigning in poll-pound Mizoram, addressed public meetings in Mamit and Siaha districts of the state on Wednesday.
Addressing a poll-rally in Mamit, the Defence Minister assured a slew of guarantees for the people of Mizoram if the BJP comes to power. He also slammed the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) in the state and the Congress for failing to bring development in the state.
The Defence Minister said, “Has the MNF done anything for the development of the people in Mizoram? On the other hand, Congress is a bye-word for corruption and incompetence. And BJP is synonymous to development and governance.”
Speaking about the promises in the BJP’s election manifesto, the union minister said, “We will launch the Operation Drug-Free Mizoram to curb drug addiction amongst youth across the state. My brothers and sisters, we will introduce Queen Ropuiliani Women Empowerment Scheme whereby every girl child will be offered a cumulative financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakhs. We will establish a Special Investigation Team to probe all irregularities and corruption in implementing the SEDP. To overcome the fallacies and corruption surrounding the SEDP Scheme, we will launch the LOTUS (Livelihood Opportunity Transformation and Upliftment Scheme) and issue LOTUS Family ID Cards to all eligible families aiming at improving the quality of life and livelihoods.”
Further, Singh also slammed the Congress and said that the Northeast has developed rapidly after the Modi-led NDA Government came to power.
He said, “When there was the Congress rule in Delhi, Mizoram and the North Eastern states were not only far by distance but they were also distant from our hearts. The North East has developed rapidly after the Modi-led NDA government came to power. I have been visiting the North Eastern states for the last 20 years. There had been a major problem of connectivity in this area. It was not easy to reach the capitals of the states in the North East. There was no direct route. Today every North Eastern state has direct connectivity with Delhi because every state has been connected with an airport. In 2014, there were 8 airports and 1 waterway, in the North East, now there are 17 airports and 18 waterways."
“The whole picture of the Northeast has changed in the last nine years has changed after road and railways connectivity has been improved after the Modi-led NDA government came to power. I assure you that by 2027, our country will be one of the major economies of the world,” he added.