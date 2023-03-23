Festivals of Mizoram that you must witness at least once

Mizoram, also known as the Land of Blue Mountains, boasts some of the most stunning and exotic landscapes, making it a vibrant destination and one of the best places to visit in India. The state's rich and colorful traditional festivals are a unique experience not to be missed. Mizoram is part of the seven sister states in Northeast India, which are a must-visit for any traveler seeking to explore these magnificent landscapes. The locals of Mizoram, known as Mizo, encompass various tribes that reside in the mountains.

The term "Mizo" translates to "highlander" in their local language, reflecting their mountainous living. Mizoram comprises five major tribes and eleven other tribes collectively known as Awzia, and the people uphold close-knit societies without any class distinctions based on status, sex, or religion, which is reflected in their festive celebrations. Exploring the state's culture, dance forms, art, and music during the festival season is the best time to visit Mizoram. The state's festivals, celebrated in full glory, attract numerous tourists each year and are a visual treat. Let's delve into the major festivals of Mizoram and learn about their cultural significance.