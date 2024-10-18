Indian Railways Paves Way For Economic Transformation in Mizoram

The construction of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project poses considerable challenges, including the need to navigate through tough terrains and heavy rainfall. It involves the excavation of 48 tunnels, with a total length of 12,853 meters, of which 12,807 meters of tunnelling has already been completed. The project will also feature 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, including the completion of the tallest pier, Pier P-4, of bridge number 196, which stands at an impressive height of 104 meters—42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. Additionally, the project includes five road over bridges and six road under bridges, further enhancing connectivity.