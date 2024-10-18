Indian Railways Paves Way For Economic Transformation in Mizoram

In a significant stride towards enhancing connectivity in the Northeastern states, Indian Railways is actively executing multiple railway line projects, with the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project standing out as a transformative initiative. This project aims to connect the capital of Mizoram to the rest of the country and is currently in an advanced stage of completion.
Spanning 51.38 kilometres, the new line between Bhairabi and Sairang is divided into four key sections — Bhairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang. The first section, Bhairabi–Hortoki, covering 17.38 kilometres, has been successfully completed and commissioned in July 2024, with train services commencing in August 2024. Once fully operational, this project is expected to be a game changer for communication and commerce in Mizoram.
The construction of the Bhairabi-Sairang railway project poses considerable challenges, including the need to navigate through tough terrains and heavy rainfall. It involves the excavation of 48 tunnels, with a total length of 12,853 meters, of which 12,807 meters of tunnelling has already been completed. The project will also feature 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges, including the completion of the tallest pier, Pier P-4, of bridge number 196, which stands at an impressive height of 104 meters—42 meters taller than the Qutub Minar. Additionally, the project includes five road over bridges and six road under bridges, further enhancing connectivity.
Despite facing hurdles such as limited working seasons due to prolonged monsoons, challenging hilly terrains, and the scarcity of construction materials and skilled labor, the Northeast Frontier Railway is committed to the timely completion of this vital project.
Once operational, the new railway line is poised to significantly improve accessibility for the people of Mizoram, facilitating the growth of small-scale industries and boosting tourism. It promises to reduce transportation costs for passengers and goods, allowing for a more efficient supply chain and enhancing the quality of life for the local population. The travel time between Mizoram's capital and nearby regions in Assam will be substantially decreased, providing residents with long-distance access across the country and ensuring a steady supply of essential goods.