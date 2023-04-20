List of all the Districts of Mizoram

Mizoram is a state in the northeastern region of India, and it is divided into eight districts. The districts are Aizawl, Lunglei, Champhai, Serchhip, Kolasib, Mamit, Saitual, and Lawngtlai. Aizawl is the capital city of the state and the largest district in Mizoram. Each district is further divided into smaller administrative units known as sub-divisions, and blocks. Mizoram is known for its scenic beauty, vibrant culture, and diverse communities. The state is predominantly inhabited by several ethnic groups, including Mizo, Chakma, Lai, Hmar, and Mara. Each district of Mizoram has its own unique culture, customs, and traditions that add to the state's rich heritage.