Mizoram: 2 Held With Crystal Meth Worth Over 31 Cr
The Mizoram Police confiscated crystal methamphetamine valued at Rs 31.1 crore and apprehended two individuals in the Melbuk area of Champhai district in east Mizoram on Tuesday.
According to Mizoram Police, a collaborative effort with CID (SB) and Champhai DEF led to the confiscation of 10 packets of suspected crystal meth weighing 10.385 kilograms.
"Acting on input received from a reliable source, a joint operation team of CID (SB) and Champhai DEF seized 10 packets of suspected Crystal meth weighing 10.385 kgs worth Rs. 31.115 crore today at Melbuk, Champhai District," the police said.
The police have identified the arrested suspects as Malsawmzuali (38) and Lalchhandama (19).
A case was filed at Zokhawthar Police Station under section 22 (C)/29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The police have stated that they are currently investigating the source and intended destination of the drug.
On February 4, two individuals from Assam were apprehended in Mizoram's Mamit district for possessing heroin. Acting on a tip-off, the state excise department conducted an operation in Tuidam village and confiscated 763 grams of the illegal substance from the suspects. The contraband was intercepted while being transported to another state.
The department also confiscated a vehicle used to transport illegal drugs. The two individuals from Assam's Cachar district were charged under different sections of the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.