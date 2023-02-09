Mizoram

Mizoram CM's Brother Among Six Get One Year Jail In Corruption Case

A special court in the capital city of Aizawl sentenced the six accused in a corruption case.
Mizoram CM's Brother Among Six Sentenced To One Year Jail In Corruption Case | REPRESENTATIVE
Mizoram CM's Brother Among Six Sentenced To One Year Jail In Corruption Case | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

Six people, including the younger brother of Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga, were sentenced to one year jail.

A special court in the capital city of Aizawl sentenced the six accused in a corruption case.

According to information, the six of them were convicted for receiving government compensation through fictitious claims by forging fake land passes and authority letters.

Vanlalchhuana, a resident of Electric Veng in Aizawl, is the younger brother of Mizoram CM.

They were convicted under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Additionally, the convicts were also asked to pay Rs 20 lakh each as a fine, failing which they will be given 10 more years in jail each to serve.

Mizoram CM's Brother Among Six Sentenced To One Year Jail In Corruption Case | REPRESENTATIVE
Amid Pathaan's Success, PM Modi Raves About Theatres Running Housefull In Srinagar
Zoramthanga
corruption case

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com