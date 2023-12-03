Mizoram Election Results Live: Will Ruling MNF Retain Power Once Again?

Exit polls suggested a tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a scenario echoed by political observers. Both regional parties remain optimistic about securing an absolute majority to establish the next government in Mizoram.

MNF leader and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga is a highly influential figure in this year's assembly election. He is running for the Aizawl East-I seat and his main opponent is Lalsanglura Ralte, the Congress candidate and vice-president of ZPM party.

Another key candidate this time is the state Congress chief Lalsawta who contested from Aizawl West-III. He contested against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

ZPM founder Lalduhoma is another key contestant in the Mizoram assembly elections. He contested from the Serchhip constituency against Congress' R Vanlaltluanga and MNF's debutant candidate J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.

BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka contested from the Dampa constituency - a key seat for the saffron party as this was the only seat that it was able to bag in 2018.