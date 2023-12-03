Mizoram

Mizoram Election Results Live: Will Ruling MNF Retain Power Once Again?

The counting of votes to the 40-member assembly constituency of Mizoram is set to be held today under stringent security arrangements.
Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Briefs on Security Arrangements

Aizawl Deputy Commissioner (DC), Nazuk Kumar while speaking on the security deployment for the counting of votes scheduled to be held tomorrow said, "For tomorrow's security arrangements, there will be a three-tier cordon around our counting centres. The innermost layer will be manned by the CAPF, which is already posted with us, and the second and third layers will be managed by the Mizoram State Police."

A look at key candidates and constituencies

Exit polls suggested a tight contest between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a scenario echoed by political observers. Both regional parties remain optimistic about securing an absolute majority to establish the next government in Mizoram.

MNF leader and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga is a highly influential figure in this year's assembly election. He is running for the Aizawl East-I seat and his main opponent is Lalsanglura Ralte, the Congress candidate and vice-president of ZPM party.

Another key candidate this time is the state Congress chief Lalsawta who contested from Aizawl West-III. He contested against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela.

ZPM founder Lalduhoma is another key contestant in the Mizoram assembly elections. He contested from the Serchhip constituency against Congress' R Vanlaltluanga and MNF's debutant candidate J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.

BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka contested from the Dampa constituency - a key seat for the saffron party as this was the only seat that it was able to bag in 2018.

Mizoram Election Results Live Updates

Legislative Assembly elections in Mizoram were held on 7 November 2023. The elections saw a voter turnout of around 77.73 percent. Over 8 lakh (8,50,288) persons were eligible to vote in the north-eastern state's 1,276 polling stations. According to data from the Voter Turnout app, the Serchhip district had the highest voter turnout of 84.49 percent. This was followed by a voter turnout of 84.23 percent in the Mamit district and 84.16 percent in the Hnahthial district. Tuikum-27 had the highest voter turnout of the assembly constituencies, with 87.32 percent.

Countdown Begins!

The counting of votes to the 40-member assembly constituency of Mizoram is being held today under stringent security arrangements.

Election Result
Mizoram Assembly Elections

