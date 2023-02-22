Mizoram: Government Obtains Rs 66 Cr Bill under Health Care Scheme

The Mizoram government is yet to release medical bills or health insurance amounting to over Rs. 66.2 crore under the Mizoram State Health Care scheme.

He said that as many as 23,421 beneficiaries are yet to be paid their medical expenses under the health care scheme. During the policy period from first October 2021 to 31st March 2022, a total of 12,784 beneficiaries submitted medical bills amounting to over Rs 33.6 crore, he said.

Of the 12,784 beneficiaries, the medical bills for 785 people amounting to more than Rs 2 crore has been already released, he said. The minister said that 11,422 beneficiaries have submitted their bills amounting to Rs. 34.5 crore during the policy year April 2022 to March 2023.

He said the government has started releasing health assistance or medical bills that were submitted during the policy year October 2021 to March 2022 and also those submitted till November 2022. The Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga has been severely attacked by the oppositions allegedly due to its failure to implement the healthcare scheme.

In the 2023-24 annual budgets, Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, has allocated Rs 60 crore for the implementation of the health care scheme. Zoramthanga said that the state government has sought a loan amounting to Rs. 1,000 crore from Asian Development Bank for the implementation of the state healthcare scheme.

The loan is under process, he said. He also said that his government had allocated Rs. 50 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal, but it could not properly implement the state healthcare scheme due financial constraints caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.