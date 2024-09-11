Mizoram Guv Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital With Lung Infection

Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he reportedly suffered from a lung infection. His condition is said to be stable now.
According to a bulletin from Star Hospitals, Governor Kambhampati was admitted on Monday, September 9, after a five-day history of fever.
The hospital’s update reveals that Kambhampati underwent a comprehensive evaluation upon admission, with initial tests suggesting a lung infection. As a precaution, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment.
The governor is being cared for by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr. Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine. He is currently receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications.
The hospital has assured that Kambhampati's condition is stable, and they will provide further updates as necessary.