Mizoram Guv Admitted To Hyderabad Hospital With Lung Infection

As a precaution, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment.
Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad after he reportedly suffered from a lung infection. His condition is said to be stable now.

According to a bulletin from Star Hospitals, Governor Kambhampati was admitted on Monday, September 9, after a five-day history of fever.

The hospital’s update reveals that Kambhampati underwent a comprehensive evaluation upon admission, with initial tests suggesting a lung infection. As a precaution, he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment.

The governor is being cared for by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr. Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr. Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant in Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine. He is currently receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications.

The hospital has assured that Kambhampati's condition is stable, and they will provide further updates as necessary.

Dr Kambhampati Haribabu Sworn In As Mizoram Guv
