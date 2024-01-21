Mizoram: Vehicle Carrying Labourers Rolls Off Road Into Abyss, 2 Dead

A pick-up vehicle carrying a group of labourers met with a tragic accident in Mizoram's Vairengte leaving at least two dead, reports claimed on Sunday.
Early reports from the Mizoram claimed that another four labourers who were on the Bolero pick-up vehicle sustained injuries as the car rolled off the edge of the road and into the abyss.
The vehicle was transporting the group of labourers from Silchar to Mizoram when the incident took place at Vairengte town of Kolasib district. It is unclear at the moment as to how many people were in the car at the time of the accident.
The deceased labourers were identified as Saddam Hussain and Gulmei Gailengam. Local police reached the scene and retrieved the bodies, while immediately arranging for the injured to be rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.