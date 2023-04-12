Myanmar National Held With Crystal Meth Worth Over Rs 29 Crore In Mizoram

In yet another major haul, troopers of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) seized a massive consignment of illegal drugs worth over Rs 29 crore in Mizoram.

The security forces seized illegal Crystal Methamphetamine weighing 9.864 kg and arrested a Myanmar national in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The approximate cost of the recovered drugs is said to be Rs is Rs 29.592 crore.

The seizure was made by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Excise and Narcotics Department, Champhai based on intelligence inputs.

Following the recovery, the consignment along with the apprehended individual was was handed over to Excise and Narcotics department for further legal proceedings.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs & contrabands is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram.

Earlier yesterday, another Myanmar national was apprehended with heroin worth over Rs 5 crore in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Security forces seized 1.117 kilograms of heroin from the possession of the Myanmar national.

The arrested individual has been identified as Ginsuanlang (34). He was nabbed at the outskirt of Hnahlan village in Champhai district.

“Early this morning, CID Special Branch (SB) team recovered 1.117 kg (100 soap cases) of heroin, valued at Rs 5.585 crore in the international market from the possession of a Myanmar national,” officials said.