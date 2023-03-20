One Held With Areca Nuts Worth Rs 1 Crore In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles have seized a massive consignment of illegal Areca Nuts worth Rs 1 crore from General Area Hnahlan in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles and Custom Preventive Force jointly carried out an operation and seized a total of 180 bags of illegal Areca Nuts.

One person, identified as Lalfamkima (28), was arrested in connection to the seizure.

The seized Areca Nuts were later handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings.

Earlier this month, as many as 103 bags of illegal areca nuts worth over Rs 57 lakhs was seized by troopers of Assam Rifles in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

Acting on specific information, a combined team of Assam Rifles and the Customs Department carried out an operation and seized areca nuts worth Rs 57.68 lakh.

No arrests were made in connection to the case.

The ongoing smuggling of illegal areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have successfully launched such operations against the smuggling activities in Mizoram.