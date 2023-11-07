PM Modi Encourages High Voter Turnout In Mizoram Assembly Elections

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that there wouldn't be a hung Assembly in Mizoram and that his party would form the government. He stated, "It will not be a hung Assembly. It will be an MNF government. I have full confidence in that." he said.

The Mizoram Assembly elections began on Tuesday, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3. The voting period spans from 7 am to 3 pm

A total of 174 candidates are competing in the elections, with 8,51,895 registered electors in Mizoram, comprising 4,12,969 males, 4,38,925 females, and 1 third gender. Additionally, there are 4,973 service voters and 50,611 first-time voters aged 18-19. Mizoram boasts a high voter sex ratio of 1,063 and an electoral population (EP) ratio of 63.27.