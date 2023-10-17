Rahul Gandhi Fires Verbal Cannons at Assam CM: Accuses Him of RSS Puppetry in NE

Earlier yesterday, during a public meeting in Mizoram's Aizawl, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi unleashed a scathing critique on the ruling BJP government, accusing them of orchestrating economic havoc with demonetization and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to him, these policies are not meant to stimulate growth but to annihilate small and medium businesses across the nation.

During a public meeting in Mizoram's capital, Gandhi said, "GST is designed to destroy small and medium businesses, it is designed to weaken farmers of India. All of you know what happened with demonetization, it was a ridiculous idea thought up by the Prime Minister of our country."