Two Held With Fake Notes Worth Over Rs 25 Lakh In Mizoram

The apprehended two persons were identified as Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar veng in Kolasib district and Lallungmuana (40) of N. Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng in Serchhip district at Vairengte.

Acting on specific information, a team of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Branch (SB) of Mizoram police seized seized counterfeit currency notes of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of the two accused.

The seized notes consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 500 denomination.

Further investigation into the matter is underway for forward and backward linkages.

Earlier this month, Assam Police seized FICN worth Rs 2.25 lakh in Nagaon district and arrested one person who was in possession of it. The arrested individual has been identified as one Rasidul Hussain.

Acting on specific information, a team of police on Friday night launched an operation in the Borghat area near Nagaon town and seized the fake currency notes.

"We received information that they were coming to sell FICN at the Borghat bypass area and based on the information we launched the operation. We caught a person and conducted his interrogation," Junmoni Rabha, a police officer of Nagaon said.

"We conducted a search operation at a house of Faizul Hoque at Muamari area under Samaguri police station and recovered FICN worth Rs 2.25 lakh," he added.

The police further informed that more persons in Lakhimpur district are involved in the racket.