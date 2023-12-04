ZPM Set To Form Govt In Mizoram; CM Candidate Lalduhoma To Meet Guv Tomorrow

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), a six-party alliance, is poised to independently form the government in Mizoram, leading in 26 of the 40 seats, with seven wins confirmed.
The Election Commission of India reports the incumbent Mizo National Front (MNF) trailing with 11 seats. Notable victories for ZPM include Lal Famikima in Kolasib, Prof. Lalnilawma in Tawi, TBC Lalvenchhunga in Aizawl West-I, Lalnghinglova Hmar in Aizawl West-II, W Chhuanawma in Tuichang, LALMUANPUIA PUNTE in Hrangturzo, and Jeje Lalpekhlua in South Tuipui.
ZPM's successes include defeating prominent MNF leaders, with Lalnghinglova Hmar overcoming state cabinet minister Lalruatkima and W. Chhuanawma defeating incumbent Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia in Tuichang. Lalnghinglova Hmar secured his win in Aizawl West-II with 10,398 votes and a margin of 4,819.
ZPM's Chief Ministerial candidate, Lalduhoma, plans to meet the Governor to stake a claim for government formation, expressing commitment to addressing the state's financial crisis through necessary reforms.
"Mizoram is facing financial crises. That is what we are going to inherit from the outgoing government. Despite of this, we are going to honour our commitment that is buying four selected items. They are ginger, turmeric, chilly and broom stick. We have identified these four products and we have declared the minimum price. We are going to start the process of buying these products right now. This is our first priority," he said.
“Financial reform is necessary, and for that, we are going to make a resource mobilisation team comprising of expert members. Then our next priority will be anti-corruption measures. For this we will give a general consent to the CBI as soon as possible."
"Probably tomorrow or the day after tomorrow I will meet the Governor and tell him that I can form the government. Swearing-in will be within this month. I cannot fix the date right now," he further informed.
While the Election Commission has not officially declared results, trends suggest incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga may lose Aizawl East-I to ZPM's Lalthansanga.
After three counting rounds, Zoramthanga trails by 2,101 votes. The vote counting, which began at 8 a.m., reveals a four-way contest among the ruling MNF, ZPM, Congress, and BJP, with the Mizoram political landscape traditionally dominated by Congress and MNF since achieving statehood in 1987.