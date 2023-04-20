MoU Signed Between Assam-Arunachal to Settle Border Dispute

Assam and Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the long-standing border dispute, which has been an issue for over five decades.

The agreement was signed in New Delhi by Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Moreover, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the signing ceremony.

The discussions were held on eight border areas of Assam and 12 of Arunachal Pradesh. Both sides have agreed to maintain the status quo in these areas until a final settlement is reached.

The agreement further includes provisions for better communication between the two states and a joint survey to resolve any disputes that may arise in the future.

Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude towards the people of Assam and Arunachal for their support while signing the MoU.

He said, “The long-standing border issue between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh has been resolved by commemorating 75 years of Independence. The Home Minister had instructed us to discuss the issue and the Assam government held several meetings thereafter. The signing of a MoU between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh today to settle an inter-state boundary dispute will prove to be a milestone. This will bring peace and development to the Northeast region.”

“We have arrived at a mutual understanding concerning 123 villages under the instructions of Amit Shah. This will bring great peace to the Northeastern region,” the Assam CM further said.

Furthermore, CM Sarma stated that MoUs with Nagaland and Mizoram would also be signed shortly.

Finally, he extended his special thanks to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister for their support in resolving the border dispute.