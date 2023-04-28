Nagaland: 5 NSCN-IM Cadres Arrested For Extortion Bid, 6 Civilians Rescued

Assam Rifles, in a daring operation just after midnight, rescued six civilians who were held captive for ransom by NSCN-IM in Dimapur on Friday. All the six persons were kidnapped between April 13 to 27, 2023 and their family members contacted for paying the ransom.
The security forces arrested five NSCN-IM cadres in connection to the case. They are identified as SS Lt Khenito Assumi, son of Tolivi Assumi, Chekiye village, Chumukedima, SS 2nd Lt Neison, son of Late Rongneiegnk, Nungsai village, Kangpokpi, SS Lance Cpl Mughahuto, son of Late Hewoto, Tichibami village, Suruhoto, Zunheboto, SS Sgt Chonpenthung Murry, son of Chenethung Murry, Wokha vill, Wokha, SS Sgt Katoho Yeptho, son of Late Khumtsa, 3rd Mile, Dimapur.
Individuals have been rescued from Bamanpukhri House - apparently an illegal place for similar nefarious activities by NSCN-IM.
Details of individuals rescued are Mulutayo Kezo, son of Pusazo, Headmaster of Govt High School, Kikruma, Phek-kidnapped on April 25, Akito Sumi son of Hikavi, Burma camp, Dimapur-kidnapped on April 27, Raju Gupta, son of Ramesh Prasad Gupta Judge Bazaar village, Aarah Dist, Bihar-kidnapped on April 21, Raj Kumar Das son of Manik Das, Lanka village, Assam- kidnapped on April 21, Piyar Ali son of Ajgar Ali, Lahorijan village, Karbi Anglong, Assam- kidnapped on April 13 and Huvito Sumi son of Ovito Sumi, Half Nagarjan village, Dimapur- kidnapped on April 27.