Nagaland Holds First Review Meeting on PM GatiShakti National Master Plan

Dawra said that the Nagaland government has requested to make the certification process easier for the farmers and she said assured that the Ministry will work on it as soon as possible. She also said with the certification the farmers will get easier access to markets in Europe. She said that some important points were raised by the officials of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments on 20th June 2023 regarding logistics support to production units which were located in far-flung villages and that the distance contributes to the cost of the products.