Nagaland Marks Statehood Day; PM Modi and CM Rio Extend Greetings

Nagaland marked its Statehood Day on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending his greetings to the people of the northeastern state and wishing them continued progress and prosperity.

On X, PM Modi highlighted the rich Naga heritage, saying, “Greetings to the people of Nagaland on the occasion of their Statehood Day. The glorious Naga culture, rooted in service, courage, and compassion, is widely admired. The people of Nagaland have distinguished themselves across many fields. May the state keep moving ahead with prosperity and progress in the years ahead.”

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also shared his message on X, urging citizens to honor the legacy of the state’s leaders and work collectively toward a “prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable Nagaland.”

Nagaland officially became India’s 16th state on December 1, 1963, with Kohima designated as its capital. The State of Nagaland Act, 1962, passed by Parliament, laid the foundation for its formation. Before statehood, the Naga Hills and Tuensang frontier regions were part of Assam. A rising nationalist movement in the 1940s and 1950s, which at times called for complete secession, pushed for political recognition and union of the Naga tribes. By 1960, a consensus was reached for Nagaland to join the Indian Union as a full-fledged state, with the first democratically elected government taking office in 1964.

Statehood Day celebrations coincided with the reopening of the ten-day Hornbill Festival, an annual cultural extravaganza that brings together all major Naga tribes. The festival showcases the state’s vibrant traditions through music, dance, folklore, handicrafts, and local cuisine, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond.