Amid Assembly Polls, Nagaland Police Seize Rs 45.37 Lakh Cash in Dimapur

Ahead of the state assembly elections, the Nagaland Police has seized illegal cash accounting to Rs 45,37,200 in the poll-bound state.

The illegal cash has been seized during search drives conducted in various places across Dimapur.

As per sources, Rs 20 lakhs has been seized during the SST gate checking. The huge cash seizure has been made from a person identified as Kimiyato Sema.

Rs 23,16,100 has been seized from Heska Kini, Rs 90,500 from a person named Jukhim and Rs 1,30,600 have been seized from Dimapurs’s Nihoto area.

The cash has been seized as the persons failed to produce verified documents regarding their possession of money.

An amount of approximately Rs 36 crores has been seized by enforcement agencies till February 12, 2023, informed the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Nagaland on Monday.

As per the official release by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, cash seized was Rs 2,84,52,365. Indian-made foreign liquor (IMLF) seized was 40925.65 litres worth Rs 4,26,40,420.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer further informed through a press release that Drugs and Narcotics seized were 3.06 Kilograms worth Rs. 26,36,80,380. Freebies and other items worth Rs 3,51,81,340 were also seized, informed the electoral officer through a press release.

Notably, the monetary value of the seizures made by the various Enforcement Agencies till February 3, 2023, was Rs 28 crores.