Assam CM Exudes Confidence on Victory of BJP-NDPP Alliance in Nagaland Polls

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma exuded confidence that the people of Nagaland will repose their trust and re-elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) alliance so as to sustain the current momentum of growth.

The Assam CM stated this while addressing media persons in Dimapur on Saturday.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the convenor of the North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) said that the alliance would sweep the upcoming polls in the state.

"The process for finding out a solution of Naga political issue is going on. In every election, there are always people who will come and talk about their views on the solution. I believe the election will also pave the way for the final solution to the problem," CM Sarma said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also accompanied Nagaland PHED Minister and BJP candidate Jacob Zhimomi while filing his nomination for the elections.

BJP on Thursday announced candidates for all the 20 seats it contesting in Nagaland. The ruling NDPP also declared its candidates in Nagaland. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be contesting from Northern Angami-II assembly seat.

Nagaland will go to polls on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.