Assam Rifles Seized Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 1.35 Cr in Nagaland

The troopers of Assam Rifles seized a sizable amount of packets containing foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 1.35 crore in Nagaland on Tuesday.
Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles seized a huge quantity of foreign cigarettes at mobile vehicle check post near Merina Bypass road in Kohima district.
Meanwhile, one person has been arrested in connection with the seizure.
Taking to Twitter, Assam Rifles informed, “Assam Rifles on 11 July 2023, seized smuggled foreign cigarettes worth 1.35 Crores at mobile vehicle check post near Merima Bypass Road, Kohima District, Nagaland.”
In the month of May, the Assam Police foiled an illegal smuggling bid of foreign cigarettes in the Merapani locality under Golaghat district.
According to initial reports, a large quantity of foreign cigarettes was seized at the Merapani border during a night-time search conducted by number 142 battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) unit. The cigarettes, manufactured in Indonesia, were discovered during the search of a Tata 407 vehicle with the registration number AS-05-C-0756.