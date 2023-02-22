JP Nadda to Arrive in Poll-Bound Nagaland Today for Two-Day Visit

Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda is slated to visit Nagaland on February 22 (Wednesday) to campaign for the party candidates.

JP Nadda will arrive on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

Notably, with the Nagaland assembly election scheduled on February 27, alliance partners Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP have come forward with a joint declaration to appeal to the voters of Nagaland to cast their votes in favor of candidates contesting on the NDPP and BJP tickets.

Nagaland Chief Minister and NDPP leader, Neiphiu Rio said that the NDPP and BJP as an alliance partner with the seat sharing of 40:20 will emerge victorious in the ensuing election.

On February 14, JP Nadda released the party's poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections. In the poll manifesto, the BJP encompasses a robust roadmap for the state's all-round holistic development and outlines the means to achieve continued progress, prosperity and peace in the state.

The election to the 60-member Nagaland Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2.