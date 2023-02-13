Nagaland: 168 Cases Resolved by National Lok Adalat Benches

As many as 168 cases have been resolved by National Lok Adalat in 11 districts of Nagaland on February 11. There were total 237 listed cases.

An amount of Rs 5,39,97,434 in the form of fines, bank recoveries, motor accident claims, compensation money, etc., were collected by the Lok Adalat. This was confirmed by the Nagaland State Legal Services Authority.

The sittings were leaded by the district judges, chief judicial magistrate and civil judges who were acting as presiding officers.

They were helped by the lawyers in the panel. These lawyers served as conciliators along with the Para legal volunteers, who acted as members and facilitators.

It is to be mentioned that Lok Adalats have been given statutory status under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) is the implementing nodal agency vested with the jurisdiction to organise and conduct National Lok Adalat (People’s Court) under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987.

The next National Lok Adalat is scheduled to be held on May 13.