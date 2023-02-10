Nagaland Polls: BJP Candidate Kazheto Kinimi Wins Unopposed from Akuluto

Reacting to wishes that poured in for him after winning the elections, Kinimi took to twitter and said, “Beyond humbled and honoured to represent the people of Akuluto 31 A/C for a second term, as unopposed. I praise Almighty God for this privilege and extend my gratitude to my supporters, wellwishers, the karyakartas of Akuluto BJP mandal and Nagaland state BJP.”

Earlier this month, the Central Election Committee (CEC) of the BJP announced the list of 20 candidates for the assembly polls.

The NDPP and the BJP are contesting a 40:20 seat-sharing arrangement in their bid to return to power for the second time in a row in the northeastern state.

The Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) has announced 22 candidates, and the Congress released the names of 25 nominees so far. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), National Peoples' Party and the Nationalist Congress Party have also named their candidates.

The Assembly Elections in Nagaland are slated to be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.