Nagaland Polls: NPP, NPF Supporters Engage in Clash

A tense situation was reported amid tight security during Nagaland assembly polls as election-related conflict erupted in the state on Monday.

According to sources, the clashes erupted between supporters of two political parties, Naga People’s Front (NPF) and National People’s Party (NPP).

The incident was reported in 40th Bhandari constituency where the supporters of both the parties engaged in a clash.

It was alleged that the NPF supporters allegedly shot and injured at the NPP workers.

The voting begun for the assembly elections from 7 a.m and will continue till 4 pm.

It may be mentioned that the BJP has already opened up its account in the State ahead of the polls as the party candidate Kazheto Kinimi won from the Akuluto seat uncontested after the Congress candidate withdrew his candidature.

After the withdrawal of candidature by Khekashe Sumi, the Nagaland Assembly elections will witness a total of 183 candidates, in the fray.

The candidates vying for the State polls include 20 from BJP, CPI (1), INC (23), NCP (12), NPP (12), NDPP (40), NPF (22), RPP (1), JD (U) (7), LJP (Ram Vilas) (15), RPI (Athawale) (9), RJD (3), and Independent (19).

It is pertinent to mention only four out of 183 candidates in the fray this time are women. Since it was established in 1963, the state of Nagaland has seen 14 Assembly elections -- but never a woman MLA.

A total of 13,17,632 voters, out of which 6,61,489 are male electors, and 6,56,143 are female will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of political parties and to elect their representatives of 60-members Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

The counting of votes in both states will be done on March 2.