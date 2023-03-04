NDPP-BJP Likely to Form New Govt in Nagaland on March 7

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) in Nagaland along with its ally BJP is likely to form the new government on March 7.

The newly elected NDPP MLAs met in Kohima and elected Neiphiu Rio as the leader of the legislature party. Rio, who is the longest serving chief minister of the state, is all set to retain his office for the fifth consecutive term.

Neiphiu Rio tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Nagaland to Governor La Ganesan and staked claim to form the new government in the state on Saturday.

The ruling NDPP-BJP retained power in the Nagaland election, with the two parties having secured 37 seats in the 60-member assembly, as per the data by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday.

Neiphiu Rio won from the Northern Angami-II seat, defeating Congress leader Seyievilie Sachu. Rio secured 15,646 votes against his rival's paltry total of 1,078 votes.

BJP's performance in the assembly polls in the three northeastern states showed its continued dominance in the region, which was once a Congress stronghold. The outcome meant that there will be no change of government in the three northeastern states in the results declared on Thursday. Assembly polls in the three states were held last month.

The BJP, which had created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, was tipped to be ahead of its rivals in most exit-poll projections in the state.

The Northeast state saw a triangular contest as Congress and CPIM, which have been arch rivals for years, stitched a pre-poll alliance to defeat the ruling BJP.