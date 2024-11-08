NSCN (IM) To Resume Armed Struggle If Nagalim Demands Not Met

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) issued a strong warning, cautioning that it may resort to armed conflict if the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015, is not fully implemented as promised.
In a forceful statement, NSCN (IM) general secretary Th Muivah accused the Centre of breaching the spirit of the agreement by refusing to acknowledge the Nagalim sovereign national flag and constitution. Muivah emphasized that the agreement was a “significant step towards resolving the decades-long Indo-Naga political conflict.”
The organization expressed disappointment over what it described as the Centre’s “failure to uphold the terms of the agreement,” underscoring that the recognition of the Nagalim flag and constitution is non-negotiable and vital to any lasting political solution.
To address the stalemate, the NSCN (IM) suggested involving a third-party mediator to ensure the agreement's terms are met. The statement made it clear that should the Government of India continue to disregard the agreement and reject third-party intervention, the group would resume its armed struggle to defend Nagalim's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The statement concluded with an appeal to the Naga people to stay resolute in their commitment to the cause of Nagalim and to brace for any eventuality. The NSCN (IM) affirmed its readiness to defend “Nagalim’s unique history, sovereignty, and territorial integrity by any means necessary.”