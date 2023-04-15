PM Modi Lauds Wansoi Village in Nagaland For Progressive Gender Policies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people of Wansoi village in Nagaland for adopting progressive gender policies that have encouraged women to enter Morung and play the log drum for the first time.

The Morung, which is a key institution of the Nagas, was traditionally reserved for unmarried male members of society, with women not even allowed to step inside.

The move has been hailed as a significant step towards empowering women in the region, and the Prime Minister expressed his admiration for the people of Wansoi village in a tweet. "A very important step, which will give a boost to the dignity and empowerment of women. Compliments to the people of Wansoi village," he wrote.

The Morung is typically built on the edge of a steep slope to the highest altitude of the settlement area, enabling its members to watch and protect their village from sudden raids and attacks by enemies. The decision to allow women to enter the Morung and play the log drum represents a departure from long-held traditions in Nagaland.

The move has been welcomed by Rajya Sabha MP, S Phangnon Konyak, who first brought attention to the development in a tweet. The news has also been met with praise and admiration from people across the country, who see it as a significant step towards gender equality and women's empowerment in India.

