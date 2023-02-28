Re-Poll in 4 Polling Stations of Nagaland on March 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered to conduct re-poll at four polling stations in Nagaland on March 1 (Wednesday).

Re-polls will be conducted in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang assembly constituencies. Polling will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm.

The four polling stations where voting will be held tomorrow are 9-New Colony S/W in 35-Zunheboto assembly constituency, 9-Pangti V in 39-Sanis constituency, 7-Jaboka village in 41-Tizit constituency and 3-Pathso East Wing in 57-Thonoknyu constituency.

“Election Commission Of India directs to conduct re-poll on March 1 in total four polling stations of four districts Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak, on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers,” the ECI said.