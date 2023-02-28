Re-Poll in 4 Polling Stations of Nagaland on March 1

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered to conduct re-poll at four polling stations in Nagaland on March 1 (Wednesday).
Re-polls will be conducted in Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang assembly constituencies. Polling will start at 7 am and end at 4 pm.
The four polling stations where voting will be held tomorrow are 9-New Colony S/W in 35-Zunheboto assembly constituency, 9-Pangti V in 39-Sanis constituency, 7-Jaboka village in 41-Tizit constituency and 3-Pathso East Wing in 57-Thonoknyu constituency.
“Election Commission Of India directs to conduct re-poll on March 1 in total four polling stations of four districts Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Noklak, on the basis of reports submitted by General Observers,” the ECI said.
Over 82.42 percent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters cast their votes in the Assembly Polls in Nagaland which took place on Monday.
According to election officials, voting was largely peaceful across the northeastern state except some stray incidents of violence, including stone pelting and minor clashes. No major untoward incident has been reported so far.
In Akuk village under the Bhandari Assembly constituency in Wokha district, supporters of a candidate attacked the rival party workers using sharp-edged weapons in which three persons were injured.
Voting started at 7 am in 2,291 polling stations, manned by 11,500 staff, and ended at 4 pm.
Chief Electoral Officer, V Shashank Shekhar said that around 13.16 lakh voters, including 6,55,144 women, were slated to decide the electoral chances of 183 candidates, including four women.