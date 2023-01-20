Section 144A CrPC Imposed in 3 Districts of Nagaland

Section 144A of the CrPC has been imposed in three districts of Nagaland.

The Commissioner of Police and District Magistrate Kevithuto Sophie, through the powers conferred under Sections 144A of the CrPC, has prohibited any person from carrying arms in their possession within the districts of Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland with immediate effect.

This move comes post the announcement of dates for the assembly elections in the state. The Dimapur Police also passed a prohibitory order to ensure that no untoward incidents occur during the conduct of the elections.

In another order, the district magistrate also directed all Arms Licence holders under Dimapur, Chumoukedima and Niuland Districts to deposit their licensed Arms to the nearest Police Station without fail on or before February 10.

It may be noted that the Election Commission announced the schedule for assembly elections for the three northeastern states Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya on Wednesday. Voting for assembly elections in Nagaland will be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.