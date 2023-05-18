NE Farmers, Entrepreneurs Witnessing Income Growth From Govt Initiatives: Report

B Sangma, a woman farmer residing in West Garo Hills in Meghalaya district said that she gets benefits from the government's welfare schemes. She had recently participated in the Vibrant North East 2023 summit held in Guwahati.

"I personally have made many local products including various types of chips. The government has taken up many development schemes for the welfare of farmers and I also get benefits from it. I have received money from the government schemes. The agriculture, and horticulture departments are also helping us. My income has also grown up," Sangma.

A young entrepreneur from Meghalaya, S Lyngdoh, said that the government has given them a platform to showcase their produced products and sell them.

"In our Ri-Bhoi district, most of the people have produced pineapple. But we faced difficulties in selling our products. But now the government has given us a market. Farmers also get benefits from the government schemes," she said.

Another woman entrepreneur, Margaret, also agreed that government initiatives have helped her grow her business.

"I would like to thank the Meghalaya government for giving us an opportunity to showcase our products and go ahead of selling our products,” Margeret said.

"Farmers of Meghalaya are getting good benefits from the government's initiatives," she added.

Moreover, many women Self Help Groups (SHGs) of Assam and other parts of the Northeastern region have also gotten benefits from the both Centre and state governments' initiatives under its welfare schemes.

Sangita Das, a member of an SHG of Assam's Kamrup Metro district said that all members of her SHG get benefits from the government schemes.

"Our income has also increased," Sangita Das said.

Suditri, an employee of North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC) said that several farmers and young entrepreneurs of the entire region are getting benefits and NERAMAC has given them a platform and market to sell their products.