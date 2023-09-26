NEFIT To Organize BIBN Friendship Car Rally To Explore Over Land Connectivity

The North East Federation on International Trade (NEFIT) is organizing the BIBN Friendship International Car Rally 2023 to re-invigorate the age old trade linkages and cultural ties with neighboring countries of Bangladesh, Bhutan and Nepal.
This car rally will certainly affirm the physical and emotional connectivity that binds the neighboring countries.
The NEFIT make a crucial distinction that this car rally is not a motor sport event, but a self driven expedition to explore the overland trade connectivity and foster cultural ties and people to people contact among the neighboring countries, which in the near future may transform into robust economic partnership and investment opportunities.
The BBIN Friendship Car Rally 2023 will be flagged off from Nehru Stadium Guwahati on September 28 at 7 a.m. The rally will move via Gelephu- Dadgari Land Port (India Bhutan Border) to Gelephu (Bhutan), Thimphu (Bhutan), Phuentsholing-Jaigaon Land Port (India-Bhutan Border), Siliguri (India), panitanki- Kakkarbitta Land Port India Nepal Border), Mithila (Nepal), Kathmandu, return back to Mithila (Nepal), Kakarbitta: Panitanki Land Port (India-Nepal Border), Siliguri (India), Tura (India), Dalu- Nakugoan Land Port (India-Bangladesh Border), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Sylhet (Bangladesh), Tamabil- Dawki Land Port (India Bangladesh Border) and back to Guwahati for the flag down.
The event is organised in support with North East Council (NEC), which comes under the Ministry of DoNER, Government of India.