Meghalaya Coal Mine Blast: SIT Probe Ordered; Nepal Urges Caution to Workforce

The Embassy of Nepal in India has urged its workforce to be cautious and take up overseas jobs “only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services” in the wake of nine Nepali workers dying in the coal mine explosion in Meghalaya on February 5.

A statement from the embassy offered condolences to the families affected in the tragic incident that occurred at an illegally operated rat-hole mine in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. The embassy also said that it becomes difficult to coordinate rescue operations and compensation when mishaps occur at unauthorised worksites.

This comes as the Meghalaya police constituted a nine-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident in which the death toll has risen to 31.

The Nepal embassy’s statement read, “Therefore, before engaging in any employment, the embassy sincerely requests all concerned to take up jobs only after obtaining sufficient information about the employing company, the salary and other services and facilities, and completing the necessary formal procedures.”

Apart from the nine Nepali nationals killed in the blast, seven others were injured and are currently receiving treatment in Meghalaya.

The embassy further mentioned that it has maintained constant communication with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the local administration and the police regarding the treatment of its injured citizens, other necessary services and compensation to the kin of the deceased and injured.

The search operation at the blast site was called off on February 9.

SIT Constituted To Probe Illegal Mine Blast

The Director General of Police (DGP), Meghalaya, Idashisha Nongrang, said that a nine-member SIT has been formed to investigate the incident, which invited suo-motu cognisance by the Meghalaya high court, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the National Human Rights Commission.

In an official order, the state police chief said, “In view of the recent coal mine accident that occurred at Thangsko, East Jaintia Hills District, Khliehriat, and to ensure a fair, impartial and expeditious investigation into the circumstances leading to the incident, the DGP, Meghalaya, is pleased to constitute an SIT with immediate effect.”

The SIT will be headed by DIG (ER) Vivekanand S Rathore and will ensure a time-bound investigation to bring the case to a logical conclusion and ensure justice is delivered according to the law.

Meanwhile, the NGT had, on February 6, sought a response from the Meghalaya government within two weeks regarding the deaths in the coal mine explosion following a suo-motu action in the matter. Rat-hole mining and illegal transportation of coal have been banned in the state by an NGT order in 2014 due to environmental damage and safety risks.

The Meghalaya high court had earlier highlighted the “distressing” failure of the administration to curb illegal mining in the East Jaintia Hills district and asked the authorities to submit a detailed report on the matter in 10 days, mentioning, among others, steps taken to curb illegal mining.

In the aftermath of the blast, two individuals have been arrested, as of now.