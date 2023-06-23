NESO Questions PM Modi, Centre's Silence On Manipur Violence

The statement also said, “The NESO squarely blames both the state and central governments for their utter failure in controlling and stopping violence even after more than 45 days of conflict in spite of the visit of Union Home Minister and the presence of additional armed forces in Manipur numbering more than 40,000 personnel. NESO expresses its shock and surprise at the Prime Minister for maintaining a state of silence till date on the happenings in Mnipur. His total silence will only further alienate the indigenous people of the North East. The NESO urged upon the PM to speak up lest the Government of India has a hidden agenda behind his inaction.”