NFR Enhances Services for Pilgrims Traveling to Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has undertaken several initiatives to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey for pilgrims traveling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. With over four lakh devotees already traveling from NFR’s jurisdiction, additional security, safety, and operational measures have been implemented.

During the Maha Kumbh, nearly 50 crore pilgrims from across the country have traveled on around 13,000 trains operated by Indian Railways. To accommodate the surge, NFR has been running seven to eight regular trains along with special trains. A total of 26 special train trips have been operated from Kamakhya, Naharlagun, Guwahati, Katihar, Jogbani, and Rangapara. So far, around 3.37 lakh reserved passengers and 1.08 lakh unreserved passengers have traveled to Prayagraj on these trains, including approximately 1.10 lakh from Guwahati, 19,300 from Dibrugarh, 54,100 from New Jalpaiguri, and 34,500 from Jogbani.

To ensure security and efficient crowd management, NFR has deployed Railway Protection Force personnel, Government Railway Police, and adequate running staff. Control rooms at major stations and divisions have been set up for real-time monitoring, while CCTV surveillance has been enhanced at key locations. Additional personnel have been stationed at entry and exit points, with special arrangements for elderly passengers, women, and children.

