NFR's Railway Protection Force Rescued 623 Minors From Traffickers This Year

In the period spanning from January to October 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) operating within the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved the successful rescue of 623 minors, comprising 427 boys and 196 girls.

This commendable effort was carried out through continuous inspections and operations conducted on various trains and railway stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway, as per an official press release by NF Railways on a recent Monday.