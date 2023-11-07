NFR's Railway Protection Force Rescued 623 Minors From Traffickers This Year
In the period spanning from January to October 2023, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) operating within the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has achieved the successful rescue of 623 minors, comprising 427 boys and 196 girls.
This commendable effort was carried out through continuous inspections and operations conducted on various trains and railway stations under the jurisdiction of the Northeast Frontier Railway, as per an official press release by NF Railways on a recent Monday.
The primary objective of the RPF remains the safeguarding of railway assets and ensuring the security of railway passengers. Additionally, they are resolutely committed to combatting criminal activities that threaten the well-being of railway travellers. Their vigilance extends to identifying individuals suspected of involvement in human trafficking and monitoring the movement of children who are traveling alone and lacking proper guardians, as highlighted in the official statement.
Furthermore, during the same January to October 2023 timeframe, the RPF succeeded in apprehending 16 individuals involved in human trafficking, as reported in the official statement.
Their proactive measures were implemented at major railway stations such as New Bongaigaon, New Jalpaiguri, Guwahati, Agartala, Rangiya, Katihar, Dimapur, New Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Rangapara North, Mariani, and several others, underscoring the extensive scope of their operations.
The RPF of NF Railway has taken the initiative to reunite the rescued minors with their families, ensuring that all necessary verification procedures are adhered to prior to their return to their respective parents, as outlined in the official release.
Collaborative efforts with Childlines and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have been instrumental in identifying minors who have either run away from their homes or fallen victim to human traffickers.
This significant endeavor aligns with the directives of the Ministry of Railways and is part of a broader campaign executed by NF Railway to locate and rescue missing children, ultimately reuniting them with their families.