NIA Arrests 4 in Crackdown on Human Traffickers at Indo-Bangladesh Border

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested four more accused involved in illegal infiltration into India through Tripura, reports emerged.
This comes amid crackdown on human traffickers at the Indo-Bangladesh border. The arrests took place through a collaborative effort with the Tripura police, in connection with the NIA's human trafficking case filed in Guwahati in October this year.
On November 8 this year, the NIA arrested 29 key operatives following nationwide raids on human trafficking syndicates involved in the case, reports said.
The individuals who were arrested were reportedly found near the Indo-Bangladesh border and were connected to the 29 people who had been previously arrested in the same case.
According to the NIA, all the accused will be brought to Guwahati after obtaining orders from the court in Tripura's Agartala. They will then be produced before the NIA Special Court Guwahati.
The case was registered by the NIA on October 6 this year following credible inputs regarding organised human trafficking syndicates operating along the Indo-Bangladesh international border.
The NIA was informed about the illegal trafficking of foreign nationals to relocate them to different areas of India, sources said.