Northeast India to Get First Vande Bharat Express Connecting New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati

In a significant development, Northeast India is all set to have its first Vande Bharat Express train, which will operate between New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri and Guwahati, Assam.
Sanjay Chilwarwar, the Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Northeast Frontier, announced this exciting news, highlighting the aim to reduce travel time and enhance connectivity in the region.
The Vande Bharat Express train, identified by its train numbers Up-22227 and Down-22228, will operate six days a week and cover a distance of approximately 410 kilometers in just six hours. This new semi-high-speed train is expected to significantly cut down the travel time between New Jalpaiguri and Guwahati.
Currently, the Rajdhani Express holds the distinction of being the fastest train on this route, taking around eight and a half hours to complete the journey. With the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express, travelers can look forward to a faster and more efficient mode of transportation.
This development follows the recent inauguration of Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, while speaking about the initiative, revealed that PM Modi has set a target to introduce Vande Bharat Express trains in almost all states by June this year.
Vaishnav further emphasized the comfort and convenience offered by the Vande Bharat Express during his own journey from Puri to Howrah. Interacting with fellow passengers, including the youth, the Union Minister praised the train for its exceptional comfort, highlighting its suitability for short-distance travel of fewer than 100 kilometers.