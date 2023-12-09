Northeast India to Receive Advanced Cancer Care with Launch of HCG OPD Consultation

Addressing the media here in Guwahati, Manisha Kumar, Regional Chief Operating Officer Karnataka said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of OPD consultation and introduce our comprehensive oncology team who will now be available for the people of Northeast India. HCG Cancer Hospital Bangalore, a center of excellence has been at the forefront of specialized cancer treatment, establishing new benchmarks in diagnosis and patient care. With the expansion of our services in the Northeast, our goal is to improve access to quality cancer care across this region. The multidisciplinary approach at HCG is designed to offer not just cutting-edge treatments but also holistic, patient-centric care. We assure the best treatment techniques integrated with the latest advancements and personalized medicine to provide the best possible clinical outcomes for our patients in the region."