Northeast India to Witness Above Normal Temperatures Despite Rainfall Activity: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a spell of intense weather conditions across the northeastern region of the country, warning of moderate to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and a continued rise in day temperatures over the next five days.

According to the IMD’s latest bulletin, several cyclonic circulations and troughs affecting Central Assam, South Bangladesh, the north Bay of Bengal and Odisha are expected to significantly influence the weather over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Weather Systems Currently in Place

A cyclonic circulation lies over Central Assam and the neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

Another circulation is located over South Bangladesh and the adjoining North Bay of Bengal at 3.1 km elevation.

A third system is positioned over North Odisha and its neighbourhood between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwestward with height.

Additionally, a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over South Bangladesh to South Odisha at 3.1 km above mean sea level.

Rainfall Recorded in the Last 24 Hours

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at most places in Mizoram, many locations in Nagaland, and a few pockets across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Isolated places in Manipur received light rain.

Some notable rainfall figures (in cm) include:

Tezu (AWS): 10

Manughat (CWC): 7

Kolasib, Gandachara, Chawnhu, Bihubar: 5

Serchhip, Sonari, Deomali, Kangku, Jorhat: 3

Multiple locations in Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram: 1–2

Temperature Status

Day temperatures remained largely unchanged across the region but continued to be above normal:

Markedly above normal in Assam

Appreciably above normal in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, and Mizoram

Above normal in Tripura

Forecast and Warnings (Day-wise Outlook)

Day 1 (June 14):

Weather: Moderate rain likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura; light to moderate rain expected in Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Warning: Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) at isolated places in Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura. Heavy rain likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura.



Day 2 (June 15):

Weather: Moderate rain at many places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Warning: Gusty winds (30–40 kmph) and thunderstorms likely in Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Heavy rainfall expected at isolated locations in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Tripura.



Day 3 (June 16):

Weather: Widespread moderate rain likely across all northeastern states.

Warning: Thunderstorms with strong winds (40–50 kmph) likely in Assam; (30–40 kmph) in Manipur and Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Heavy rain likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.



Day 4 (June 17):

Weather: Moderate rain expected at most places in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura; many places in Manipur.

Warning: Similar pattern of thunderstorms and gusty winds. Heavy to very heavy rain likely in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Heavy rain possible in Nagaland, Manipur, and Tripura.



Day 5 (June 18):

Weather: Most areas in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura to receive moderate rainfall; widespread activity expected in Manipur and Mizoram as well.

Warning: Thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kmph expected in Assam, Manipur, and Tripura. Heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.



Guwahati & Neighbourhood Forecast (June 14–20):

Day 1–3: Partly cloudy with isolated spells of rain or thunderstorms. Maximum temperature expected to remain high, peaking at 37°C on Day 1.

Day 4–5: Generally cloudy with increased chance of rain; temperature to hover around 32–33°C .

Day 6–7: Rain or thunderstorms likely, with temperature dipping to around 29°C.

Hot and Humid Conditions to Persist

Across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Manipur, the IMD predicts hot and humid conditions, with daytime temperatures expected to stay 3–5°C above normal over the next few days.

Public Advisory:

Residents across the northeastern states, particularly in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura, are advised to remain alert for sudden changes in weather, including thunderstorms and heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding, traffic disruption, or landslides in hilly areas. Farmers, commuters, and people in low-lying areas are urged to take necessary precautions.

