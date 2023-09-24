Northeast MPs Seek Urgent Repair and Widening of NH-6

Members of Parliament (MPs) representing four Northeastern states, namely Meghalaya, Assam, Tripura, and Mizoram, have jointly called upon the Union Minister of Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari, to address the pressing issue of the severely dilapidated national highway (NH-6).
In their memorandum to Gadkari, the MPs, including Congress Shillong MP Vincent H Pala, have stressed the urgent need for road repairs and expansion.
They have specifically requested immediate actions, including filling potholes, repairing damaged sections, and enhancing road markings and signage to ensure commuter safety. The MPs emphasized the exponential rise in traffic volume on NH-6 and proposed widening it to six lanes to accommodate this increase effectively and maintain smooth traffic flow.
The state of NH-6, which connects Shillong to Silchar, Mizoram, and Tripura, has been deteriorating rapidly, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters and posing safety risks. Despite being a crucial lifeline for these states, the highway has not seen significant repairs or maintenance in recent times, resulting in longer travel times, accidents, and disruptions in the transportation of essential goods.
The MPs also highlighted the growing traffic along this route due to mining activities in Meghalaya and the strengthening economic ties between the states connected by NH-6. They emphasized that the existing two-lane road can no longer meet the demands of this traffic surge, leading to congestion, delays, and negative impacts on the local economy.
Given that NH-6 serves as the only road linking Meghalaya to the Barak Valley, its significance cannot be overstated. The MPs are keen on immediate action to repair and widen the highway, followed by regular maintenance to ensure its longevity and safety.