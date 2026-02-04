President’s Rule Revoked in Manipur Effective Immediately After BJP Names New CM

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday revoked President's Rule in Manipur, ending nearly a year of central administration, a day after the BJP named senior leader Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the new Chief Minister following prolonged political instability and ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

According to a proclamation published in the Gazette of India (Extraordinary), President Droupadi Murmu withdrew the Proclamation issued under Article 356(2) of the Constitution, with effect from February 4, 2026. The earlier proclamation imposing President’s Rule had been issued on February 13, 2025.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (2) of Article 356 of the Constitution, I hereby revoke the Proclamation issued on the 13th day of February, 2025, in relation to the State of Manipur,” the proclamation signed by the President stated.

The decision came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party announced two-time MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh as the leader of its legislature party in Manipur, clearing the way for the formation of a new government. The decision was taken at a meeting of BJP MLAs at the party’s headquarters. Singh is set to be sworn in as Chief Minister on Tuesday.

To reflect the state’s ethnic diversity, the new government will include two Deputy Chief Ministers, one from the Kuki-Zo community and another from the Naga community. Kangpokpi MLA Nemcha Kipgen has been appointed as Deputy Chief Minister, while the BJP’s alliance partner, the Naga People’s Front, is expected to announce its nominee for the second deputy CM post.

The New Manipur CM

Khemchand Singh, 62, belongs to the Meitei community and is a trained engineer. He previously served as the Municipal Administration Minister in the N Biren Singh-led government and had emerged as a key contender for the chief minister’s post following the 2022 Assembly elections.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025, amid escalating ethnic violence and political uncertainty. The Governor’s report to the Centre cited a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state.

Manipur has remained gripped by unrest since May 3, 2023, when violent clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities over issues linked to land rights, job reservations, and political representation. The conflict has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced nearly 60,000 people, severely affecting law and order across the state.

Since assuming office on January 3, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been engaging with community leaders, civil society groups, and affected residents to assess the situation and explore pathways to restoring peace and normalcy.

The revocation of President’s Rule marks a critical political transition for Manipur as the state prepares to return to an elected government after nearly a year under central control.