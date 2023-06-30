Rahul Gandhi Meets Manipur Governor, Appeals for Restoring Peace in State

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Moirang. He talked with the people and enquired about their health and well-being. He also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at INA martyr’s complex in Moirang.

Rahul Gandhi is also slated to meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organizations in Imphal, as informed by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra.

Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence.