Rahul Gandhi Meets Manipur Governor, Appeals for Restoring Peace in State

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is currently in Manipur appealed all sections for peace to be restored in the violence-stricken state.
Rahul Gandhi’s remarks come shortly after he met Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal on Friday.
While speaking to media persons after visiting the Governor, the Congress leader said, “Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this. Manipur needs peace. I want peace to be restored here. I visited some relief camps, there are deficiencies in these relief camps, the government should work for this.”
“I share the pain of the people of Manipur. It is a horrible tragedy. It is extremely sad and painful for all the people of the state and the people of India as well,” he added.
Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp in Moirang. He talked with the people and enquired about their health and well-being. He also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at INA martyr’s complex in Moirang.
Rahul Gandhi is also slated to meet 10 like-minded party leaders and members of civil society organizations in Imphal, as informed by state Congress president Keisham Meghachandra.
Earlier on Thursday, the Congress leader met violence-affected people in Manipur's Churachandpur on the first day of his two-day visit to the state that has seen ethnic violence.
Rahul Gandhi, who landed in Imphal on Thursday, returned to the state capital after local police prevented his convoy from proceeding to Churachandpur. Police said it had been done for "security" reasons and the Congress leader could go by air.