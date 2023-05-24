Railway Protection Force Rescues 42 Persons, Apprehends 2 Human Traffickers

RPF takes continuous preventive measures to protect and safeguard railway passengers, passenger areas and railway property. RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers. It helps Indian Railways in providing safe freight transport service to its customers. Team RPF has detected 108 cases and 68 accused were arrested during financial year 2022-2023 under Operation WILEP.