Railway Protection Force Rescues 42 Persons, Apprehends 2 Human Traffickers

As many as 42 people have been rescued during search operations conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway at different trains and stations.
In the operation, the RPF also arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. The search operations were conducted from May 16 to May 22 at different locations including Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.
According to official information, the 42 rescued persons include two mentally retarded men, two women and two girls. CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De said that all rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification.
RPF takes continuous preventive measures to protect and safeguard railway passengers, passenger areas and railway property. RPF is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area and passengers. The force has been working round the clock for providing safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to the passengers. It helps Indian Railways in providing safe freight transport service to its customers. Team RPF has detected 108 cases and 68 accused were arrested during financial year 2022-2023 under Operation WILEP.