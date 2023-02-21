Light to moderate rainfall likely over northeastern states from today

Several parts of northeast are likely to receive rainfall over the coming few days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers is likely over northeastern states from February 21 to 23.

Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of isolated heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, no significant weather over the rest parts of the country during the next four to five days.

Due to southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over the Northeastern States at lower tropospheric levels, light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh and light isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland and Manipur during the next five days.

Similar weather conditions will prevail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next three days. According to the MeT Department, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh on February 21 and 22.

Thunderstorms are predicted over Assam and Meghalaya during the same period.